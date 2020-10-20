Man Killed In Police-Involved Long Island Shooting

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a man on Long Island.

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 19 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in Coram.

Officers responded to a 911 report of a violent domestic dispute at Fairfield Townhouses at Coram, located at 5306 Towne Woods Road, Suffolk County Police said.

A woman reported that her intoxicated ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave her apartment, police said.

The woman then opened her garage door to allow officers to enter, according to police.

An officer entered the garage and encountered Paul Sulkowski, 46, of Brooklyn, who displayed a knife and approached the officer, according to police.

The officer instructed Sulkowski to drop the knife, said police.

When he did not comply, the officer backed out of the garage, into the street, and repeatedly instructed Sulkowski to drop the knife, according to police.

This continued over a distance of approximately 500 feet.

Sulkowski kept moving forward, closing in on the officer, until the officer was eventually forced to fire his weapon, striking Sulkowski, police said.

Sulkowski was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.

