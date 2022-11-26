Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Pole, Trees On Wantagh Parkway In Hempstead

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island overnight.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the southbound Wantagh State Parkway near Exit 4 in the town of Hempstead.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2005 Ford Mustang, driven by Gaetano Decrescenzo, age 68, of New Hyde Park, was traveling southbound on the parkway in the right lane, New York State Police said.

Decrescenzo’s vehicle then left the roadway onto the right shoulder where it struck a light pole and then continued into the woods striking several trees, according to police.

Decrescenzo was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The State Police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash to call 631-756-3300.

