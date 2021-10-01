Contact Us
Breaking News: Second Suspect Nabbed For Shots-Fired Incident At Mall In Nassau County
Man Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle At Long Island Intersection

East Suffolk Avenue and Wheeler Road in Central Islip.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened on Friday, Oct. 1 at about 4:35 a.m. in Central Islip.

The man was crossing East Suffolk Avenue near Wheeler Road when he was struck by a westbound 2013 Dodge minivan, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to police.

The driver of the Dodge, a 41-year-old Centereach man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

