Man Killed After Being Struck By FedEx Truck On LI Expressway Service Road In North Hills

North Service Road and Searingtown Road in North Hills.
North Service Road and Searingtown Road in North Hills. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after being struck by a FedEx truck on a Long Island Expressway service road.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 in North Hills.

The 56-year-old man was riding his bicycle westbound on the North Service Road of the LIE when he was struck by the truck near the intersection of Searingtown Road, Nassau County Police said.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. His identity has not yet been released.

The 25-year-old male FedEx driver remained at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

