Man Hit By BMW Along Busy Nassau County Roadway, Police Say

A pedestrian is recovering from multiple trauma injuries after being hit by a 2019 BMW along a busy Long Island roadway.

The crash took place at 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, on Northern Boulevard in Flower Hill, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the 65-year-old man was struck on Northern Boulevard near Middle Neck Road, by the car that was being driven by 76-year-old man eastbound in a 2019 BMW.

The driver remained at the scene.

As a result of the collision, the unidentified pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

He is listed in stable condition, police said.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

