Man Found Seriously Injured Behind Long Island Strip Mall

A man was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted behind a Long Island strip mall and left alone to tend to his wounds, police said.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to the back of a Route 347 strip mall in Port Jefferson at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Monday, July 12, where there was a report of a man who had suffered injuries.

Police said that the man, who detectives determined was assaulted, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of “serious injuries.”

According to officials, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the assault incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.