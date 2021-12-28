Man Found Dead, Woman Seriously Injured Inside Long Island Home

Police on Long Island are investigating after a man was found dead and a woman in serious condition inside a home.

Suffolk County police officers responded to the Copiague residence around 8:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27.

According to detectives, when officers arrived, they found a 79-year-old man dead and a 49-year-old woman seriously injured.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating the carbon monoxide levels inside the residence and say the nature of the incident appears to be non-criminal.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.