Man Fatally Stabs Girlfriend At Their Long Island Home, Police Say

A man is behind bars after police say he fatally stabbed his girlfriend overnight at their Long Island home.

Southampton Town Police responded to 48 Ludlam Ave. in Riverside just after 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. after an occupant of the home called 911 to report 33-year-old Bayron Fajardo-Gonzalez stabbed Tania Fox.

Fox, 45, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where she was pronounced dead., Suffolk County Police said.

Fajardo-Gonzalez, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and is due to be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Southampton Town Justice Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.