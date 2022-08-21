Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man, Woman Accused Of Assaulting Teenage Employee At Carle Place McDonald's
Police & Fire

Man Driving Drunk With Kids In SUV Crashes Into 3 Vehicles In Franklin Square, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Ramon Oliveras
Ramon Oliveras Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

A man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated with a woman and two teenagers in the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles on Long Island.

Ramon Oliveras, age 46, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested following the crash in Franklin Square at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Police said Oliveras crashed a 2020 Infiniti QX4 SUV into three unoccupied, parked vehicles in the area of Doris Avenue and Langdon Street.

A 49-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl, who were passengers in the Infiniti, all suffered minor abrasions and lacerations in the crash, police said.

Oliveras also suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The passengers and Oliveras were hospitalized for treatment and evaluation, police said.

NCPD said Oliveras was charged with: 

  • Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated - Leandra’s Law
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child
  • One count of driving while intoxicated 
  • One count of driving while ability impaired

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.