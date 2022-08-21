Man Driving Drunk With Kids In SUV Crashes Into 3 Vehicles In Franklin Square, Police Say

A man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated with a woman and two teenagers in the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles on Long Island.

Ramon Oliveras, age 46, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested following the crash in Franklin Square at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Police said Oliveras crashed a 2020 Infiniti QX4 SUV into three unoccupied, parked vehicles in the area of Doris Avenue and Langdon Street.

A 49-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl, who were passengers in the Infiniti, all suffered minor abrasions and lacerations in the crash, police said.

Oliveras also suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The passengers and Oliveras were hospitalized for treatment and evaluation, police said.

NCPD said Oliveras was charged with:

Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated - Leandra’s Law

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

One count of driving while intoxicated

One count of driving while ability impaired

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22, authorities said.

