Man Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Pickup Truck On LI Expressway, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the traffic stop. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police arrested a Long Island man for driving under the influence of drugs with a 14-year-old child in the vehicle.

Benjamin Laudonio, 35, of Holbrook, was arrested around 9:35 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, after he allegedly rear-ended a 2004 Ford Pickup truck with his 2015 Acuraon while traveling westbound on Long Island Expressway, just west of Patchogue-Holbrook Road, said Suffolk County Police.

Laudonio had a 14-year-old child in the vehicle, according to police. Officers assisted the Ronkonkoma Fire Department, who administered Narcan to Laudonio.

Laudonio was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The child was not injured and released into the custody of a family member. 

The other driver refused medical attention.

Laudonio was charged with:

  • Operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs
  • Aggravated DWI with a child less than 16 years old
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

