Man Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Pickup Truck On LI Expressway, Police Say

Police arrested a Long Island man for driving under the influence of drugs with a 14-year-old child in the vehicle.
Benjamin Laudonio, 35, of Holbrook, was arrested around 9:35 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, after he allegedly rear-ended a 2004 Ford Pickup truck with his 2015 Acuraon while traveling westbound on Long Island Expressway, just west of Patchogue-Holbrook Road, said Suffolk County Police.
Laudonio had a 14-year-old child in the vehicle, according to police. Officers assisted the Ronkonkoma Fire Department, who administered Narcan to Laudonio.
Laudonio was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The child was not injured and released into the custody of a family member.
The other driver refused medical attention.
Laudonio was charged with:
- Operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs
- Aggravated DWI with a child less than 16 years old
- Endangering the welfare of a child.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.