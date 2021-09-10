Contact Us
Man Critically Injured In Long Island Expressway Crash

Joe Lombardi
A man was critically injured in a crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway during the height of the morning commute.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A man was critically injured in a crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway during the height of the morning commute.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 in Dix Hills.

Leon Bassene,  age 41, of Brentwood, was riding a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle on the westbound Long Island Expressway, just west of exit 51, when he failed to slow for traffic and the motorcycle struck the rear of a 2014 Nissan, Suffolk County Police said.

Bassene was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was admitted in critical condition, police said. 

The driver of the Nissan, a 39-year-old Central Islip man who was alone in the vehicle was not injured.

The westbound lanes remained closed during the accident investigation until around 9:45 a.m.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

