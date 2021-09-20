Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Critically Injured After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
The house where the fire took place.
The house where the fire took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man is in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire.

The blaze broke out in Suffolk County at 2:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, on the 300 block of Deauville Boulevard, in Copiague.

According to police, officials were notified of the fire by a 911 caller. 

Members of the Copiague Fire Department entered the house and found the man unconscious.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported via ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in critical but stable condition. 

He was the only person inside the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

