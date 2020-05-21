Man Charged With Hate Crime Following Assault At Long Island Deli, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for an alleged hate crime in which he used ethnic slurs during an assault outside a popular business, police said.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to the Carman Street Deli in Patchogue shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, where there was a report of an assault.

Police said that the victim, a 35-year-old Hispanic man, suffered multiple contusions to his face and chest in the assault, which prompted an investigation.

During the assault, the attacker allegedly made derogatory comments regarding undocumented immigrants, before fleeing the scene prior to police officers' arrival.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, declined medical treatment due to concerns of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The investigation into the assault led to the arrest of Patchogue resident Victor Scala, 58, who was arrested at his West Avenue home shortly after noon on Wednesday, May 20.

Scala was charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, and held overnight by police. He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, May 21 to respond to the charge.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the Suffolk County Hate Crimes Unit by calling (631) 852-6323 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

