Man Charged With DWI After Crash Between Mercedes, Truck On LI Expressway

A local man has been charged with driving while intoxicated in a crash that critically injured a tow truck operator on the Long Island Expressway.

The Suffolk County Police Department said Joseph Savasta, age 57, of Oyster Bay, was arrested on Wednesday, July 7, following the two-vehicle crash in Hauppauge.

Police said Savasta was westbound on the Long Island Expressway, near Motor Parkway, when his Mercedes-Benz struck a westbound flatbed tow truck just after 4 a.m. The Mercedes-Benz overturned and came to a stop by the median, and the tow truck went off the right side of the highway and stopped in a wooded area.

The 37-year-old Medford man who was driving the tow truck was ejected from the vehicle.

Suffolk County Police helicopter took him to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

Police said Savasta was treated for minor injuries. He is set to be held at the third precinct and arraigned in Central Islip court on Thursday, July 8.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

