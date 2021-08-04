Man Charged After Handgun Found During Traffic Stop On Long Island, Police Say

A man was arrested after police said he was in a possession of a loaded handgun without a New York pistol permit on Long Island.

At about 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, police stopped a vehicle for speeding on the Southern State Parkway eastbound near Exit 43 in Islip, New York State Police reported.

Police said the driver, Jude Charles, age 34, of Darby, Pennsylvania, was found in possession of the handgun and was driving with a suspended license.

Charles was taken into custody. Police said Charles was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

He was arraigned on Monday, July 26.

