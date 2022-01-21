Man Attempted To Scam Nassau County Woman Out Of Thousands, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to scam a woman out of thousands of dollars.

Joshua Estrella Gomez, age 28, of Mineola, was arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Jan. 20 for the incident which took place in Seaford.

According to the detectives, a 73-year-old woman was contacted by an unknown man who was claiming to be her grandson, he stated that he was in jail and that she needed to contact his lawyer.

The victim received a second call from an unknown man saying he was her grandsons’ lawyer and he needed $8,000 to post his bail, police said.

A third call was received from another unknown man saying that he was the bail bondsman and he was in the area of her home to collect the bail money, police added.

The victim, suspecting this might be a scam, contacted police prior to the arrival of Gomez, who took an envelope from the victim and was immediately placed under arrest without further incident.

Gomez was charged with attempted grand larceny and released on an appearance ticket.

