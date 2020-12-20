Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash
Police & Fire

Man At Large After Stealing Cash From Long Island Minimart, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A surveillance image of the wanted man.
A surveillance image of the wanted man. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man who used a fake $100 bill to steal from a Long Island convenience store, leaving the counterfeit with the cashier after asking him to break it. 

The incident reportedly took place in Huntington Station on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 207 Lowndes Ave. at approximately 3 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognizes the wanted man is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or visiting the group's website

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.