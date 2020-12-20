Man At Large After Stealing Cash From Long Island Minimart, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who used a fake $100 bill to steal from a Long Island convenience store, leaving the counterfeit with the cashier after asking him to break it.

The incident reportedly took place in Huntington Station on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 207 Lowndes Ave. at approximately 3 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognizes the wanted man is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or visiting the group's website.

