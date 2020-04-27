Man Assaults Woman With Knife, Barricades Himself In Long Island House For Hours, Police Say

A Long Island man assaulted a woman with a knife, held her against her will with two children in the house, and barricaded himself in a neighboring home for hours, police said.

Medford resident Mark Reyes, 43, entered the home of a woman on Clover Lane in Kings Park late on Saturday, April 25, and held her against her will overnight, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police said that the 33-year-old woman was assaulted and sustained knife wounds in the incident. She escaped the house at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injures.

Two children who were in the house at the time of the incident were unharmed.

According to police, Reyes fled the house on foot, kicking in the backdoor of a nearby home on Rumford Road minutes after the woman escaped.

A passerby saw Reyes enter the home on Rumford Road and called 911.

Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section officers and members of the hostage negotiation team responded to the scene, where officers were able to enter the home and bring a 77-year-old woman who lived in the home to safety while Reyes barricaded himself in an upstairs bathroom.

The woman was uninjured.

Emergency Service Section officers re-entered the Rumford Road home at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and Reyes, who had a self-inflicted knife wound, was taken into custody and hospitalized.

Reyes was charged with:

two counts of criminal mischief,

criminal obstruction of breathing,

two counts of unlawful imprisonment,

assault,

aggravated criminal contempt,

two counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

and criminal trespassing.

Further charges are pending, police said.

