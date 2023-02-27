Contact Us
Man Assaults, Injures Officer In Hicksville, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Alek Zitti
Alek Zitti Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly injuring a police officer while resisting arrest.

The incident took place in Nassau County around 12:15 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to detectives, a 38-year-old man in Hicksville called the police to report that a man identified as Alek Zitti, age 30, of Hempstead, was inside his Newbridge Road residence without his permission. 

When officers responded, police said Zitti became restless and disobeyed the officer’s requests to stop putting his hands in his pockets. 

An investigation determined that Ziti was to be placed into police custody. During the arrest, Ziti became violent and combative and injured an officer's ribs and shoulder, police said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Zitti was transported to a local hospital for a complaint of needing medication, police said.

Zitti was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Criminal trespass 
  • Obstructing governmental administration 
  • Resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 27, in Hempstead.

