Man Arrested For Killing Victim, Burning Body In Backyard Of Long Island Residence, Police Say

A man has been arrested for killing a person and setting the body on fire in the backyard of a Long Island residence, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a fire in the backyard of a residence in Shirley located at 27 Mastic Blvd. West at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a body burning on the property, Suffolk County Police said. The fire was extinguished.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death and identify the victim, who is believed to be a male.

A resident of the home, Peter Pendzinski, 20, of Shirley, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

