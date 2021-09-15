Contact Us
Man Arrested After Loaded Handgun Found During Traffic Stop, Nassau County Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Erwin was arrested after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Long Island. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Shaquez Erwin Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 24-year-old man was arrested after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun during a Long Island traffic stop.

Shaquez Erwin, of Far Rockaway, was arrested around 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

NCPD said officers pulled a gray BMW sedan over after seeing the driver commit multiple traffic infractions in the area of Nassau Expressway and Bay Boulevard.

An officer saw a loaded handgun on the floor of the car behind the passenger seat when approaching the vehicle, police said. 

Erwin was asked to step out of the car, and he was arrested, authorities said. 

NCPD reported that officers also found a substance believed to be crack cocaine in his front right pocket.

Police said Erwin was charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions

NCPD said Erwin is set to be arraigned on Monday, Sept. 13.

