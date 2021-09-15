Man Arrested After Loaded Handgun Found During Traffic Stop, Nassau County Police Say

A 24-year-old man was arrested after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun during a Long Island traffic stop.

Shaquez Erwin, of Far Rockaway, was arrested around 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers pulled a gray BMW sedan over after seeing the driver commit multiple traffic infractions in the area of Nassau Expressway and Bay Boulevard.

An officer saw a loaded handgun on the floor of the car behind the passenger seat when approaching the vehicle, police said.

Erwin was asked to step out of the car, and he was arrested, authorities said.

NCPD reported that officers also found a substance believed to be crack cocaine in his front right pocket.

Police said Erwin was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions

NCPD said Erwin is set to be arraigned on Monday, Sept. 13.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.