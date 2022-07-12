Man Apprehended After Fleeing Freeport Traffic Stop, Jumping Into Water, Police Say

A 60-year-old Long Island man was charged after authorities said he attempted to flee a traffic stop by driving away and jumping into a body of water.

The incident happened in Freeport at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Freeport Police officers saw a 2007 Nissan drive through a red light at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and South Main Street.

They made a traffic stop at the intersection of Bedell Street and Atlantic Avenue, where the driver, identified as Lloyd Berger, of Copiague, had struck a fence, police said.

NCPD said Berger ignored officers' commands as they approached the vehicle, and police deployed their Electronic Control Device.

Berger then put his vehicle in reverse and drove south on Bedell Street, police said.

He then turned onto East Bedell Street and jumped into the water, police reported.

Authorities said Freeport and Nassau County Police officers on Marine Boat 6 were able to arrest Berger after he swam to the back of a location on Buffalo Avenue.

He is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.

His arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, NCPD said.

Investigators also reported that Berger had been arrested in Freeport on Sunday, July 10, and he was charged with:

Five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Two counts of third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable on Monday, July 25, police said.

