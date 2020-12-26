Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Nabbed For Series Of Nassau County Commercial Burglaries
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Stealing 30 Rings From Long Island Thrift Shop

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A surveillance image of the wanted man. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A surveillance image of the wanted man. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A surveillance image of the wanted man. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole approximately 30 rings, worth $800 collectively, from a Long Island jeweler. 

The incident took place in Mastic Beach on Saturday, Nov. 14 at approximately 1:15 p.m. at a thrift shop on Neighborhood Road. 

Anyone who recognizes the pictured man or witnessed this theft is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-220-TIPS, via their website or using the P3Tips mobile app. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.