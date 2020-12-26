Man Accused Of Stealing 30 Rings From Long Island Thrift Shop

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole approximately 30 rings, worth $800 collectively, from a Long Island jeweler.

The incident took place in Mastic Beach on Saturday, Nov. 14 at approximately 1:15 p.m. at a thrift shop on Neighborhood Road.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured man or witnessed this theft is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-220-TIPS, via their website or using the P3Tips mobile app.

