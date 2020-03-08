Man Accused Of Stealing $1.4K In Merchandise From Long Island Saks Fifth Avenue

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for stealing a high-end handbag valued at $1,450 on Long Island.

The man allegedly entered the Saks Fifth Avenue, in South Huntington, around 12:05 p.m., on Feb. 17, and stole a Louis Vuitton handbag, said officials with the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com .

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.