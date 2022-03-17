Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Teen In Valley Stream

A 33-year-old man is facing a host of charges after allegedly exposing himself to a teenager on Long Island and then later massaging his genitals while he attempted to hide, police said.

It is alleged that Paul Cotugno was in the driveway of a neighbor’s home in Valley Stream on East Mineola Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17 when he was caught by a 15-year-old teen girl who spotted him on her property.

The frightened teen proceeded to run into her house screaming, police said, and then she and a 63-year-old male resident of the home came outside to confront Cotugno, a Valley Stream resident, who had taken refuge under a parked vehicle.

At that point, police said that the two victims saw that Cotugno had his pants down and was holding his genitals. The two were able to detain Cotugno under the vehicle until Nassau County police officers arrived, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Cotugno was charged with:

Public lewdness;

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Trespassing.

He was held and scheduled to be arraigned later on March 17.

The investigation into Cotugno is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar incident has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

