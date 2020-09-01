Man Accused Of Exposing Himself At Long Island Gas Station

A 44-year-old man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women at a Long Island gas station.

Suffolk County Police officers were called to Sunoco on West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, where there was a report of a man who committed a lewd act.

Police said that Bryan Breidigan, who has no listed address, was standing 15 feet away from two women when he exposed himself and committed a lewd act. Breidigan then fled on foot and was located nearby following the 911 call.

Breidigan was arrested without incident and charged with public lewdness. He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Sept. 1.

According to the department, detectives are asking anyone else who may have been a victim of Breidigan to call First Squad detectives at (631) 854-8152.

