Long Island Worker Seriously Injured After Being Hit In Head By Large Tree Branch

A Long Island landscape worker was seriously injured after being hit in the head when a large tree branch fell.

The worker for the Timothy Coffey Nursery was cutting down trees at 3950 South Harbor Road in Southold on Wednesday, Dec. 16, when a large tree branch fell on the head of one of the workers, said the Southold Police.

The worker, Issac Ovellana, of Peconic, was seriously injured and unable to move his legs, police said.

Ovellana was treated at the scene by Southold FD Rescue and Stony Brook Hospital First Responder Unit.

He was transported to Stony Brook Hospital via Suffolk County Aviation for treatment.

