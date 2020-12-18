Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit By USPS Vehicle In Nassau County
Police & Fire

Long Island Worker Seriously Injured After Being Hit In Head By Large Tree Branch

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area the worker was injured.
The area the worker was injured. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island landscape worker was seriously injured after being hit in the head when a large tree branch fell.

The worker for the Timothy Coffey Nursery was cutting down trees at 3950 South Harbor Road in Southold on Wednesday, Dec. 16, when a large tree branch fell on the head of one of the workers, said the Southold Police.

The worker, Issac Ovellana, of Peconic, was seriously injured and unable to move his legs, police said.

Ovellana was treated at the scene by Southold FD Rescue and Stony Brook Hospital First Responder Unit. 

He was transported to Stony Brook Hospital via Suffolk County Aviation for treatment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.