Long Island Worker Killed When Truck He Was Riding In Backs Over Him, Police Say

A 59-year-old Long Island worker was killed after he fell off the rear of a truck he was riding in before the vehicle backed over him, police said.

Jonathan Kehoe, of Medford, was killed around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, April 1, on South 4th Street in Lindenhurst, said the Suffolk County Police.

Kehoe was riding on the back of the sanitation truck, collecting garbage for the Village of Lindenhurst when he fell off the vehicle as it was moving in reverse on South 4th Street, police said.

He was then struck by the truck, driven by John Ciero, 37, of Lindenhurst, police said.

Kehoe was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Motor Carrier Safety Section responded to the scene to perform a safety check on the vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

