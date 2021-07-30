Long Island Woman Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole, Police Say

A Long Island woman was killed after crashing into a utility pole.

The incident around 8 a.m., Friday, July 30, on North Road in Greenport.

Helga Bauer, 83, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry east on County Road 48 (North Road) when she crossed westbound traffic and left the roadway, and collided with a utility pole before coming to a stop in the westbound lane of traffic, said the Southold Police.

Bauer was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport where she was pronounced dead.

Her vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

An investigation is underway.

