Long Island Woman Found Dead In Apparent Drowning, Police Say

An investigation is underway after the drowning death of a woman on Long Island.

Suffolk County Marine Bureau officers responded to the Great South Bay, off of Venetian Boulevard in Lindenhurst, at approximately 1:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 after a 911 call reported a person floating in the water.

Vita LaValle, 58, of North Babylon, was found unresponsive and pulled from the water by a Good Samaritan in a boat.

LaValle was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

