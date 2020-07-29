Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Tropical System With Uncertain Long-Range Track Nears US Coast
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Drove Drunk With Two Kids In SUV, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
New York Avenue, near Olive Street, in Huntington.
New York Avenue, near Olive Street, in Huntington. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island woman has been charged with drunk driving under Leandra’s Law after she was pulled over with two children in her vehicle, police said.

Suffolk County Police received a 911 call at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 stating the woman was driving intoxicated with two children in a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe in the Huntington Station area. 

Second Precinct officers located the vehicle a short time later on New York Avenue, near Olive Street, and initiated a traffic stop at 7:45 p.m. where officers observed a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said. 

Jennifer Lumme, 45, of Huntington, was placed under arrest at 8:23 p.m., police said.

The children were unharmed and released into the custody of family at the scene. The vehicle was impounded.

Lumme was charged with:

  • aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger (15 years old or younger, Leandra’s Law), 
  • one count of driving while intoxicated,
  • and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. 

Lumme was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, July 29.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.