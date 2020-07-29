Long Island Woman Drove Drunk With Two Kids In SUV, Police Say

A Long Island woman has been charged with drunk driving under Leandra’s Law after she was pulled over with two children in her vehicle, police said.

Suffolk County Police received a 911 call at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 stating the woman was driving intoxicated with two children in a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe in the Huntington Station area.

Second Precinct officers located the vehicle a short time later on New York Avenue, near Olive Street, and initiated a traffic stop at 7:45 p.m. where officers observed a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

Jennifer Lumme, 45, of Huntington, was placed under arrest at 8:23 p.m., police said.

The children were unharmed and released into the custody of family at the scene. The vehicle was impounded.

Lumme was charged with:

aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger (15 years old or younger, Leandra’s Law),

one count of driving while intoxicated,

and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Lumme was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, July 29.

