Long Island Woman Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Patrol Cruiser, Police Say

A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed a vehicle into an occupied patrol car on Long Island overnight.

The incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in Port Jefferson Station.

Janet Marlowe, age 42, of Coram, was driving a 2005 Honda Civic northbound on Route 112 near Sagamore Hills Drive, when she crashed the vehicle into the parked cruiser, causing the Civic to overturn, Suffolk County Police said.

The patrol car was parked facing northbound on the shoulder with emergency lights activated, at the scene of an earlier motor vehicle crash, when the crash involving the woman occurred, according to police.

The officer who was in the patrol car was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Marlowe was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

