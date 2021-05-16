Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Pop-Up Showers, Thunderstorms Will Be Followed By Big Change In Temperatures
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Charged After Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injures Teen Bicyclist, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of West Main Street near Thompson Avenue in Babylon where the incident happened.
The area of West Main Street near Thompson Avenue in Babylon where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island woman was apprehended after fleeing the scene following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a teenage bicyclist, according to police.

Jocelin Nunez Martinez, age 21, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2011 Nissan Titan pickup truck in Babylon eastbound on West Main Street, just west of Thompson Avenue, when her vehicle struck Jeremy Shaffer, age15, of Babylon, who was riding a bicycle southbound across West Main Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Suffolk County Police said.

Nunez Martinez then fled the scene in the Nissan, police said. 

Suffolk County PD First Precinct officers responded to the scene and apprehended Nunez Martinez a short time later at the corner of Fire Island Avenue and Lewis Circle in Babylon, according to police.

Shaffer was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, said police.

First Squad detectives charged Nunez Martinez with leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a forged instrument. 

She was also issued multiple summonses for traffic violations. 

She is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD First Squad at 631-854-8152.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.