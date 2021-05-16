Long Island Woman Charged After Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injures Teen Bicyclist, Police Say

A Long Island woman was apprehended after fleeing the scene following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a teenage bicyclist, according to police.

Jocelin Nunez Martinez, age 21, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2011 Nissan Titan pickup truck in Babylon eastbound on West Main Street, just west of Thompson Avenue, when her vehicle struck Jeremy Shaffer, age15, of Babylon, who was riding a bicycle southbound across West Main Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Suffolk County Police said.

Nunez Martinez then fled the scene in the Nissan, police said.

Suffolk County PD First Precinct officers responded to the scene and apprehended Nunez Martinez a short time later at the corner of Fire Island Avenue and Lewis Circle in Babylon, according to police.

Shaffer was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, said police.

First Squad detectives charged Nunez Martinez with leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a forged instrument.

She was also issued multiple summonses for traffic violations.

She is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD First Squad at 631-854-8152.

