Breaking News: Coast-To-Coast System Will Bring Widespread Rain, Possible Storms To Region
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Accused Of Assaulting Victim With Box Cutters

Nicole Valinote
A Long Island woman is facing assault charges after authorities said she attacked a woman with box cutters.
Photo Credit: Riverhead Police Department

A Long Island woman is facing assault charges after authorities said she attacked a woman with box cutters.

Janora Vanliew, age 40, of Wading River, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 9, according to the Riverhead Police Department.

Police received a report that a resident of Wading River Developmental in Calverton was cut with a box cutter by another resident at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities said. 

Officers determined that Vanliew had cut a 39-year-old woman's face and neck with box cutters, police said. 

Police also determined that Vanliew menaced a 27-year-old Wading River man with the box cutters, authorities reported. 

Riverhead Police said Vanliew still had the box cutters when officers arrived, and she ignored officers' commands. 

Officers used an electroshock device against her, and she was placed under arrest, police said. 

Police said the 39-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery. 

Riverhead Police said Vanliew was also taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

 Authorities said Vanliew was charged with:

  • First-degree assault
  • Second-degree assault
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Second-degree menacing
  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

She was arraigned and held on $25,000 bail, authorities said.

