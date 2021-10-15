Contact Us
Long Island Store Clerk Accused Of Selling Alcohol, E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors

Nicole Valinote
J Mart & Smoke Shop, located at 580 Route 112 in Patchogue Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An employee at a Long Island store is facing charges after police said he sold alcohol and e-liquid nicotine to minors.

Ali Zaman, an employee at J Mart & Smoke Shop in Patchogue, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said officers conducted an investigation at the business, located at 580 Route 112, after receiving complaints.

Police said Zaman, age 30, sold e-cigarettes to a person working with SCPD, and he was also seen selling alcohol to minors.

The Selden man was charged with two counts of second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

The New York State Liquor Authority was also notified about the alcohol sales.

