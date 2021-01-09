Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Tried To Scam Out-Of-State Woman, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Anderson Espinal-Corona
Anderson Espinal-Corona Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly attempting to scam an out-of-state woman by telling her that her grandson had been arrested and she needed to send money for his bail.

Anderson Espinal-Corona, age 28, of Copiague was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 8, after being caught attempting to retrieve the money, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to police, an 80-year-old North Carolina woman received a call on Wednesday, Jan. 6 from a person claiming to be her grandson. 

The caller stated he was arrested for DWI following a motor vehicle crash that injured another person. The caller put another person on the phone who claimed to be an attorney and stated that he needed $5,200 to bail out her grandson, police said.

The cash retrieved.

Suffolk County Police Department

The woman was instructed to place the money in a book inside a box and mail it to 385 Greenlawn Terrace in Copiague.

Financial Crimes detectives intercepted the package, removed the money, and the box was delivered to 385 Greenlawn Terrace, where Espinal-Corona lives, and went to retrieve the package, police said.

The box and book the money were hidden in.

Suffolk County Police Department

Espinal-Corona with Attempted Grand Larceny and released on an appearance ticket.

The money will be returned to the victim.

Anyone who is believed to be a victim of the scam is asked to contact the police.

