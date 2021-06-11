Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Police & Fire

Long Island Man Rescued After Falling Off Jet Ski

Zak Failla
A man was rescued from the Great South Bay after falling off his jet ski.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Fast-acting police on Long Island came to the rescue of a jet skier in the Great South Bay after he fell off the watercraft when it became disabled, officials announced.

Officers on patrol near an area at Buoy 34 in the bay in Sayville at 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, found Bohemia resident Andrew Cole floating in a life jacket with his jet ski nearby after falling off the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

Cole, age 35, was in choppy water for approximately an hour, police said, though he was too far out in the water to swim to shore.

Police Officers Mike Cappiello and Chris Schnoor brought Cole back to shore on Marine Mike and towed his jet ski to the Corey Creek boat ramp in Blue Point, where Cole refused medical attention.

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

