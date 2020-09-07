Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Busy Intersection

Joe Lombardi

Route 347, east of Terry Road, in Smithtown.
Route 347, east of Terry Road, in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 33-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near a busy Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened on Thursday, July 9 at about 1:15 a.m. in Smithtown.

James Turek, of Mount Sinai, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima eastbound on Route 347, just east of Terry Road, when the vehicle collided with the rear of an eastbound box truck, Suffolk County Police said.

Turek was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the box truck, an adult man, was transported to the same hospital for evaluation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

