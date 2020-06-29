Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Killed In Two-Boat Great South Bay Crash

West Fox Creek Channel, Great South Bay, south of Babylon.
West Fox Creek Channel, Great South Bay, south of Babylon. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Long Island man was killed in a two-boat crash.

It happened Sunday, June 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in a channel in the Great South Bay, south of Babylon.

David Nostrand, 58, of Farmingdale, was operating a 17-foot 1981 Boston Whaler southbound in West Fox Creek Channel when his vessel struck a northbound 22-foot 1987 Activator motorboat, operated by Ian Morgan, 19, of Lindenhurst, Suffolk County Police said.

A passenger on the Activator, Zachary McCarthy, 25, of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Nostrand and Morgan were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries.

Both boats were impounded for safety checks.

