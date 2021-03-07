Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police: Man Arranged Meeting To Try Collect Thousands From LI Scam Victim
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Killed After BMW Crashes Into Trees, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police sirens
Police sirens Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A Long Island man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, July 3 in Commack.

Frank Panzarella, age 41, of Commack, was driving a 2021 BMW westbound on Vanderbilt Parkway when he failed to navigate a turn in the road, near Shinbone Lane, at approximately, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then went off the road and struck trees, according to police. 

Panzarella was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.