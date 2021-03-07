Long Island Man Killed After BMW Crashes Into Trees, Police Say

A Long Island man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, July 3 in Commack.

Frank Panzarella, age 41, of Commack, was driving a 2021 BMW westbound on Vanderbilt Parkway when he failed to navigate a turn in the road, near Shinbone Lane, at approximately, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then went off the road and struck trees, according to police.

Panzarella was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

