Long Island Man Facing Charges After Accidentally Shooting Himself, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
police lights
police lights

A Long Island man is facing charges after he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Vincent Coakley, age 60, of Calverton, was arrested while at the hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 21, said the Riverhead Police Department.

According to police, the department received a call around 2:15 p.m. from Coakley's wife saying he had shot himself in the leg while handling a firearm.

Responding officers to his Fresh Pond Avenue home found Coakley with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg. 

He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

An investigation revealed that the revolver that Coakley had been handling was unregistered and that he was not eligible to own any firearm due to an earlier criminal conviction, police said,

Coakley was placed under arrest at the hospital, where he remains due to medical reasons. 

He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

