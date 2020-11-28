Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Long Island Man Driving Drunk Charged After Fatal Crash

Joe Lombardi
A Long Island man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Michael Goldstein, 52, of Farmingdale, was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle in Lindenhurst southbound on Wellwood Avenue when his vehicle struck a 2007 Toyota 4Runner traveling northbound, making a left to turn onto Buffalo Avenue at approximately 4:05 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, Suffolk County Police said.

Goldstein was transported by North Lindenhurst Fire Department to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, Andrian Kostyuk, was not injured.

Kostyuk, 56, of Lindenhurst, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Kostyuk was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

