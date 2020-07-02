Long Island Man Charged With DWI, Fleeing Crash That Seriously Injured Motorcyclist, Police Say

A Long Island man was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

The crash happened Wednesday, July 1at approximately 5:50 p.m. in Shirley.

Robert Engel, 52, of Northport, was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on the William Floyd Parkway, near Lawrence Road, when he was struck from behind by a 2012 Toyota sedan being driven by Thomas Dudley, 36, of Mastic Beach, Suffolk County Police said.

Engel was transported via Shirley Ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Dudley fled the scene but was located a short time later and arrested by Seventh Precinct officers, police said.

Dudley was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident with a serious physical injury.

He was held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, July 2.

