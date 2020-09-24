Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Charged After Child Porn Found On Desktop Computer, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

After receiving a tip from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Suffolk County Police Computer Crimes Unit launched an investigation into Brian Anderson, 67, of West Babylon.

The search warrant was executed by Computer Crimes Unit detectives, as well as Canine Section and First Precinct officers, at his West Babylon home at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. 

He was then was taken into custody after child pornography was found on his desktop computer.

Anderson, 67, was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a Class E felony. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The investigation is continuing. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6579.

