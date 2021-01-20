Long Island Man Arrested For Robbing Popular Jewelry Store, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a jewelry store.

The robbery took place around 4:40 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Kay Jewelers in Shirley, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to police, Joshua Wilson of Riverhead entered the store located at 999-17 Montauk Highway and unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to a display case by striking it with a concrete brick.

Wilson then demanded a key to the case from an employee, stole jewelry, and fled on foot, police said.

A responding Seventh Precinct officer located Wilson approximately a half-mile from the store.

Wilson, age 22, was charged with robbery and criminal mischief.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.