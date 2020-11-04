Long Island Man Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Himself In Hand

Police arrested a Long Island man for illegally possessing a handgun after he accidentally shot himself in the hand.

John Ford, 61, of Patchogue, was cleaning his gun at his residence when he accidentally shot himself in the hand on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at approximately 2:50 p.m., said the Suffolk County Police.

Ford was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Investigators determined that Ford did not legally own the gun, police said.

Fifth Squad detectives charged Ford with criminal possession of a firearm.

