Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Republicans Prevail In Two LI Congressional Districts With Third Race Too Close To Call
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Himself In Hand

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Patchogue man was arrested after shooting himself in the hand because he did not legally own the gun, police said.
A Patchogue man was arrested after shooting himself in the hand because he did not legally own the gun, police said. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police arrested a Long Island man for illegally possessing a handgun after he accidentally shot himself in the hand.

John Ford, 61, of Patchogue, was cleaning his gun at his residence when he accidentally shot himself in the hand on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at approximately 2:50 p.m., said the Suffolk County Police.

 Ford was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

 Investigators determined that Ford did not legally own the gun, police said.

 Fifth Squad detectives charged Ford with criminal possession of a firearm.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.