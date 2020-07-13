Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Formula That Will Be Used To Reopen Schools Across State Released
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Accused Of Raping Underage Girl He Met Online

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a girl at least twice in the past week.
A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a girl at least twice in the past week. Photo Credit: File

A Long Island man has been charged with allegedly raping an underage girl he met online.

East Hampton Police arrested Ronny A. Dellosantos-Corporan, 21, of Montauk, on Friday, July 10, following an investigation into a reported rape, according to the East Hampton Police Department.

Dellosantos-Corporan was developed as a suspect after the girl's father contacted police regarding inappropriate sexual activity online between the two.

He was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of a child, an arrest report shows.

Police report the suspect may have had sex with the girl twice in the last week.

The arrest reports show Dellosantos-Corporan denied any involvement in the incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.