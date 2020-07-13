Long Island Man Accused Of Raping Underage Girl He Met Online

A Long Island man has been charged with allegedly raping an underage girl he met online.

East Hampton Police arrested Ronny A. Dellosantos-Corporan, 21, of Montauk, on Friday, July 10, following an investigation into a reported rape, according to the East Hampton Police Department.

Dellosantos-Corporan was developed as a suspect after the girl's father contacted police regarding inappropriate sexual activity online between the two.

He was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of a child, an arrest report shows.

Police report the suspect may have had sex with the girl twice in the last week.

The arrest reports show Dellosantos-Corporan denied any involvement in the incident.

