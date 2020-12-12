Long Island Man Accused Of Leaving Scene Of Crash Causing 7-Year-Old's Death

A Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash without reporting that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old boy.

Phuoc Truong, a/k/a Philip Truong, 32, of Southampton, was indicted on Thursday, Dec. 10, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

“This was an unspeakable tragedy, but we hope that the apprehension and indictment of this defendant bring some solace to the victim’s family,” Sini said.

The crash took place around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, May 31, when Truong was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry eastbound on Sunrise Highway in Mastic between Exit 58 and Exit 59 when allegedly he struck Sada Aljomai, 7, of Mastic, who had walked out of his house unattended and into the roadway, the DA's Office said.

Truong allegedly fled the scene.

Aljomai was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office conducted an extensive investigation into the crash, including a forensic analysis of a piece of the vehicle that was left at the scene, which led to the identification of Truong as the alleged driver.

At the time of the crash, Truong had two license suspensions.

Truong surrendered to the Suffolk County Police Department’s 7th Precinct today for arraignment on the indictment.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

If convicted of the top count, Truong faces a maximum sentence of two and one-third to seven years in prison.

