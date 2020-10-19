Long Island Man, 68, Dies In Early-Morning House Fire

A 68-year-old man was killed after a house fire broke out on Long Island.

The blaze, in East Northport, at 257 4th St., was reported around 6:50 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, by a 911 caller, said the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section.

Resident Edward Woiczechowski was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Woiczechowski’s wife, Cheryl, 62, and son, Robert, 33, who also live at the home, were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

