Long Island Man, 39, Found Dead Inside Vehicle

An investigation is underway after a Long Island man was found dead in a vehicle overnight.

Officers in Riverhead responded to a 911 call of an abandoned vehicle on the side of Roanoke Avenue, south of Green Tree Drive, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.11.

The Riverhead Police Department officers then discovered the body of Marco Grisales, 39, of Sag Habor, in the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

Homicide Squad detectives responded to the scene and determined that Grisales suffered head injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

